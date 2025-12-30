Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss prospects for development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have discussed prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait during a phone conversation, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The conversation, which took place at the initiative of Al-Sabah, emphasized the development of Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti relations in many areas on the basis of friendship and mutual respect principles.

The parties also reviewed a number of topical issues on the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation.