Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss prospects for development of relations

Politics Materials 30 December 2025 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have discussed prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait during a phone conversation, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The conversation, which took place at the initiative of Al-Sabah, emphasized the development of Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti relations in many areas on the basis of friendship and mutual respect principles.

The parties also reviewed a number of topical issues on the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation.

