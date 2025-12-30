Iranian president orders to negotiate with representatives of protesters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. On December 29, market traders in Iran held protests against the daily depreciation of the Iranian currency (Iranian rial) against foreign currencies, Trend reports.

On this account, President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to negotiate with representatives of the protesters, the president's publication on his X page said.

The post noted that the legitimate demands of the protesters will be listened to through negotiations, and the government will do its best to eliminate the problems and be responsible.

The president pointed out that the daily concerns of citizens are a daily issue for the government. Reforms in the country's monetary and banking system and taking fundamental steps to protect the purchasing power of citizens are on the agenda.

In recent days, the Iranian rial has continued to lose value against foreign currencies in Iran. On December 29, $1 was worth 755,000 rials at the official exchange rate of the Central Bank, but it was being traded for 1.4 million rials on the black market.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel