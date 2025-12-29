Review of green projects in Azerbaijan in 2025
Photo: Samruk Energy
In 2025, the 230 MW Garadagh and 240 MW Shafag solar plants and the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm produced over 2.3 billion kWh and cut 860,000 tons of CO₂. Renewable energy now accounts for 18.8% of Azerbaijan’s total installed electricity capacity, with over 2 GW of new projects planned by 2027.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy