Review of green projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

Photo: Samruk Energy

In 2025, the 230 MW Garadagh and 240 MW Shafag solar plants and the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm produced over 2.3 billion kWh and cut 860,000 tons of CO₂. Renewable energy now accounts for 18.8% of Azerbaijan’s total installed electricity capacity, with over 2 GW of new projects planned by 2027.

