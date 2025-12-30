Azerbaijan establishing legal basis for putting animals to work in mine clearance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A legal basis will be created for the use of animals in mine clearance activities to detect explosive ordnance in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On the animal world", discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to the draft, animals can be used in mine clearance activities to detect explosive ordnance in accordance with standard operating procedures, provided that the requirements of this law and other regulatory legal acts are met.

The draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

