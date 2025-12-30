Members of AzerGold’s CSR Committee meet with citizens in Goygol (PHОТО)

AzerGold CJSC held another meeting with local communities in Goygol.

This final meeting of the year between members of AzerGold CJSC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and residents in the Goygol region received support from the region's Executive Power. In attendance were Vugar Novruzov, Head of the Goygol Region Executive Power, members of the Board of Directors of AzerGold CJSC, and company representatives.

The meeting, organized with the support of the Executive Power of the region, was attended by residents of the villages of Tulallar and Zurnabad, located near the “Tulallar” gold mine, where the Joint Stock Company is currently carrying out mining operations.

Head of the Executive Power of Goygol Region, Vugar Novruzov, emphasized that the projects implemented by “AzerGold” CJSC play an important role in the socio-economic life of the region, highly appreciating the work done and expressing his gratitude.

Member of the Board of Directors of “AzerGold” CJSC - Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the CSR Committee, Khayyam Farzaliyev, spoke about the steps taken to increase employment in the region and further improve the well-being of the population of the Goygol region with the commissioning of the “Tulallar” gold mine.

Kh. Farzaliyev said that because of the activities of “AzerGold” CJSC, 158 residents of the Goygol region have been provided with permanent jobs.

The meeting held a wide exchange of views on the social assistance campaigns successfully implemented during the current year, projects implemented in support of the development of agricultural enterprises, education, environmental protection and other areas.

Then, citizens' appeals were listened to, and new initiatives were discussed. The issues raised by residents were registered for the purpose of investigating and resolving them within the framework of the Society's powers and existing legislation.

It was noted that the organization of traditional meetings with village residents within the framework of the implementation of initiatives aimed at target groups will continue next year.

Finally, on December 31 - Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, sincere holiday greetings were conveyed to the meeting participants on behalf of "AzerGold" CJSC.