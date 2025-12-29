Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in urban planning and architecture (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discussed cooperation in urban planning and architecture, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"Today we discussed issues related to expanding strategic partnership and cooperation in the fields of urban planning and architecture between our countries with Maksat Mamitkanov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Azerbaijan.

We particularly highly appreciate the brotherly support shown by Kyrgyzstan in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangazur. The opening of a school building in the village of Khydyrly in the Aghdam district this year is one of the best examples of this support. We believe that our joint projects with brotherly Kyrgyzstan will continue to develop even more successfully in the future.

In conclusion, we invited the Kyrgyz side to actively participate in the 13th session of the WUF13 Azerbaijan, which will be held in Baku 2026,” Anar Guliyev wrote.