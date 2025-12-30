Azerbaijan's Azercosmos unveils its export revenues in 11M2025
Azercosmos exported satellite telecom services worth $16.4 million to 41 countries from January to November 2025, a 3% decline year-on-year. The UK, Luxembourg, Sweden, Türkiye, and Nigeria were the top five destinations. In November alone, Azercosmos exported services worth $1.5 million to 35 countries.
