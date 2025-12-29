Azerbaijan's lending to local small-sized business enterprises rises by Dec. 2025
As of December 1, 2025, loans to small-sized businesses in Azerbaijan totaled 1.64 billion manat ($960 million). This represents a 0.8% increase from the previous month and a 6.9% rise from the same period last year. Compared to December 1, 2024, the volume grew by 106.3 million manat ($62.6 million).
