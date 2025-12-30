Digital payments successfully implemented in public transport with Birbank

An important milestone has been achieved in expanding digital payment options in public transport with the support of the country’s first digital bank, Birbank. Thanks to the technological infrastructure implemented by Birbank, it is now possible to use contactless payment (NFC) technology on all bus routes in Baku, including those operated by “Baku Bus” LLC, as well as at all stations of the Baku Metro.

The project was carried out in collaboration with “K Group” LLC (BakıKart) and is now fully completed. From today, all passengers in Baku can pay for their journeys using local bank cards from any bank that supports contactless (NFC) payments. As a result, a fully digital payment environment has been established across the city’s public transport system.

The initiative covers not only Kapital Bank/Birbank clients but the entire banking sector, allowing customers of other banks to make contactless payments as well. In addition, the new system continues to support Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as the Birbank, BakıKart, and m10 applications, providing users with freedom of choice and maximum convenience.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 52 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country's first bank and it's a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution.