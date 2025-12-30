Azerbaijan reveals lending to nation's medium businesses by December 2025
As of December 1, 2025, loans to medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan totaled 2.28 billion manat ($1.34 billion). This is a 0.6% increase from November and a 24.6% rise from last year. Compared to November 2025, the volume grew by 13.1 million manat ($7.7 million), and compared to December 2024, it rose by 449.4 million manat ($263.5 million).
