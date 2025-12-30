Iranian banks multiply nation's trade sector lending in 8M2025
Lending to Iran's trade sector grew 62% to 5.7 quadrillion rials ($7.72 billion) from March to November 2025. 4.95 quadrillion rials ($6.7 billion) were allocated as working capital, and 538 trillion rials ($727 million) for new trade enterprises. 12.1 trillion rials ($16.4 million) went to consumer goods, while 3.55 trillion rials ($4.8 million) supported self-employment.
