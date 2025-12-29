Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral and regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. On December 29, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged views on various aspects of the fraternal, friendly, and allied relations between the two countries.

The ministers expressed confidence that, as in the current year, joint efforts would continue next year to further develop the existing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries on the basis of shared interests and values.

In addition, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues.