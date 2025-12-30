Azerbaijan’s Asan İmza saves economy an estimated 2% of GDP annually - ADB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan’s Asan İmza saves economy an estimated 2% of GDP annually, says the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan’s national mobile electronic identification (eID) system, Asan İmza, enables financial institutions, mobile network operators, and government agencies to digitally verify a user’s identity; and enables e-signatures for users of digital services, such as online banking. Based on a public–private partnership model, its key stakeholders include the Asan Certification Services Centre (ASXM), the country’s certification authority; a service provider (B.EST Solutions); mobile operators (Azercell, Azerfon, Bakcell); end users; and end-user service providers, such as government agencies and banks," the ADB said in its latest report.

The Bank analysts note that Asan İmza’s implementation has increased efficiency and reduced administrative costs. "For instance, 90% of tax declarations, 100% of labor contracts, and 100% of customs declarations can now be completed online. In addition, 100% of business-to-business invoices are now issued online, and a firm can be set up in 5 minutes."

ADB report says that all major banks use Asan İmza for customer identification, which has helped streamline know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering efforts. '

"As a result, the government has achieved an estimated annual savings of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP). Every digital signature from a person in the workforce will help the country save €1 and 5 days per year. The mobile eID solution has also bridged the digital and financial access and literacy gaps in Azerbaijan. For instance, taxpayers can submit tax declarations to a dedicated helpline without needing a computer or the internet. Similarly, users can access a range of financial services and prove their identity over the phone to their providers," reads the report.

Qualified mobile digital signature “Asan Imza” is a mobile identity with which clients can confirm their identity while accessing e-services and providing digital signatures. Asan Imza (Mobile ID) enables to execute all available e-activities.