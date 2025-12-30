Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 30, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to December 29.

The official rate for $1 is 739,454 rials, while one euro is valued at 869,410 rials. On December 29 the euro was priced at 888,441 rials.

Currency Rial on December 30 Rial on December 29 1 US dollar USD 739,454 754,910 1 British pound GBP 997,814 1,018,940 1 Swiss franc CHF 936,154 957,027 1 Swedish króna SEK 80,418 82,430 1 Norwegian krone NOK 73,580 75,404 1 Danish krone DKK 116,395 118,967 1 Indian rupee INR 8,227 8,405 1 UAE Dirham AED 201,349 205,558 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,403,147 2,456,959 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 263,954 269,456 100 Japanese yen JPY 473,667 483,050 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 95,116 97,139 1 Omani rial OMR 1,922,028 1,962,835 1 Canadian dollar CAD 540,430 552,179 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 429,347 440,455 1 South African rand ZAR 44,283 45,289 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,216 17,613 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,413 9,595 1 Qatari riyal QAR 203,147 207,393 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 56,428 57,612 1 Syrian pound SYP 67 68 1 Australian dollar AUD 494,711 506,764 1 Saudi riyal SAR 197,188 201,309 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,966,633 2,007,739 1 Singapore dollar SGD 575,218 588,295 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 604,461 617,112 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 23,842 24,422 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 352 359 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 513,941 525,096 1 Libyan dinar LYD 136,228 139,454 1 Chinese yuan CNY 105,536 107,735 100 Thai baht THB 2,336,052 2,429,719 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 182,052 186,519 1,000 South Korean won KRW 515,375 523,638 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,042,953 1,064,753 1 euro EUR 869,410 888,441 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 147,251 149,177 1 Georgian lari GEL 274,662 280,346 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 44,092 45,013 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,277 11,416 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 254,997 258,974 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 434,776 443,633 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,256,695 1,285,559 1 Tajik somoni TJS 80,095 81,634 1 Turkmen manat TMT 210,761 215,693 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,519 2,588

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,459,681 rials and $1 costs 1,241,493 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 979,384 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 832,989 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.34-1.37 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.58-1.61 million rials.

