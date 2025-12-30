Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 30

Economy Materials 30 December 2025 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 30, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to December 29.

The official rate for $1 is 739,454 rials, while one euro is valued at 869,410 rials. On December 29 the euro was priced at 888,441 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 30

Rial on December 29

1 US dollar

USD

739,454

754,910

1 British pound

GBP

997,814

1,018,940

1 Swiss franc

CHF

936,154

957,027

1 Swedish króna

SEK

80,418

82,430

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

73,580

75,404

1 Danish krone

DKK

116,395

118,967

1 Indian rupee

INR

8,227

8,405

1 UAE Dirham

AED

201,349

205,558

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,403,147

2,456,959

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

263,954

269,456

100 Japanese yen

JPY

473,667

483,050

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

95,116

97,139

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,922,028

1,962,835

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

540,430

552,179

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

429,347

440,455

1 South African rand

ZAR

44,283

45,289

1 Turkish lira

TRY

17,216

17,613

1 Russian ruble

RUB

9,413

9,595

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

203,147

207,393

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

56,428

57,612

1 Syrian pound

SYP

67

68

1 Australian dollar

AUD

494,711

506,764

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

197,188

201,309

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,966,633

2,007,739

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

575,218

588,295

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

604,461

617,112

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

23,842

24,422

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

352

359

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

513,941

525,096

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

136,228

139,454

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

105,536

107,735

100 Thai baht

THB

2,336,052

2,429,719

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

182,052

186,519

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

515,375

523,638

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,042,953

1,064,753

1 euro

EUR

869,410

888,441

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

147,251

149,177

1 Georgian lari

GEL

274,662

280,346

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

44,092

45,013

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

11,277

11,416

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

254,997

258,974

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

434,776

443,633

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,256,695

1,285,559

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

80,095

81,634

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

210,761

215,693

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,519

2,588

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,459,681 rials and $1 costs 1,241,493 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 979,384 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 832,989 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.34-1.37 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.58-1.61 million rials.

