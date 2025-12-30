Azerbaijan and Somalia to mutually exempt diplomatic passport holders from visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijan and Somalia will mutually exempt holders of diplomatic passports from visas, Trend reports.

The relevant issues were discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption of holders of diplomatic passports, signed on October 15, 2025, in Kampala, aims to develop diplomatic relations between the two states and simplify official visits.

According to the agreement, citizens of the parties holding valid diplomatic passports are exempted from visas to enter, exit, and transit through the territory of the other party and may stay in that territory for a period not exceeding 90 days within every 180 days. In cases of stays exceeding 90 days, a visa and appropriate permit are required in accordance with the national legislation of the receiving state.

The agreement regulates the legal status of diplomatic passport holders and their family members working in diplomatic missions, consulates, and international organizations, as well as establishes a mechanism for mutual information and issuance of new travel documents in cases of loss or replacement of diplomatic passports.

At the same time, the agreement reserves the right of the parties to take measures regarding entry into the country, duration of stay, and undesirable persons in accordance with their legislation in order to protect national security, public order, and public health.

The agreement will enter into force on the ninetieth day from the date of receipt of the last written notification through diplomatic channels confirming the completion of the relevant internal procedures of the parties, will be concluded for five years, and will be automatically extended for subsequent five-year periods.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visas" was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel