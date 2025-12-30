Azerbaijan's SOCAR opens three new fuel stations in Romania (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has opened three new fuel stations under its brand in Romania, Trend reports citing the company.

The new stations, launched by SOCAR’s Romanian subsidiary, SOCAR Petroleum SA, are located in the Salaj, Suceava, and Satu-Mare regions, bringing SOCAR’s total network in the country to 91 stations.

Ramin Aliyev, CEO of SOCAR Petroleum SA, said the company continues to successfully implement investment projects in Romania and expand its fuel station network.

“2025 has been a successful year for SOCAR from a business perspective. We expanded our fuel station network in Romania. We had initially planned to open nine new stations, but we are ending the year with 14. For 2026, we have ambitious plans to exceed 100 stations. Our goal is to strengthen SOCAR’s position in the Romanian fuel market,” he said.

All SOCAR stations, including the new locations, sell Nano 95 and Nano 98 gasoline, as well as Nano Diesel and Nano Super Diesel fuels.

Currently, Suceava hosts 10 stations, Salaj has 3, and Satu-Mare 2. SOCAR now operates 91 stations in 30 of Romania’s 41 regions.

SOCAR began its operations in Romania in 2011 through SOCAR Petroleum SA. In 2024, the company reported a turnover of 3.6 billion lei (approximately 707 million euros), up 33% compared to the previous year. The company operates three fuel storage facilities in the country, and its total investment in the Romanian economy has reached 400 million lei (around 78.4 million euros).