Tajikistan records stable expansion in card-based retail payments
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The stable growth of card payments for goods and services in Tajikistan reflects resilient household consumption and the ongoing shift toward cashless transactions in the retail economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy