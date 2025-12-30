Kazakhstan sets preliminary quota for int'l transport permits for 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. Kazakhstan has approved a preliminary quota of approximately 150,000 permit exchange blanks for the year 2026, covering transportation agreements with 40 countries, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Transport.

Kazakh carriers currently operate under road transport agreements with 42 countries, facilitated through intergovernmental accords.

Among these, 33 countries implement a comprehensive permit system for freight transportation, while 8 nations adopt a permit regime that only applies to transit operations involving third-party countries. This includes countries such as Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Romania, Serbia, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan.

Notably, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are exempt from permit requirements, as their agreements feature a permit-free system for transportation.

In 2025, Kazakhstan exchanged a total of 506,000 permit blanks with international partners under these agreements.