Azerbaijan minting rules for conducting demining efforts in its city of Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Rules for conducting demining activities in Azerbaijan's Shusha city will be determined, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On the preservation of historical and cultural monuments", discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to the draft law, demining activities in areas of historical and archaeological significance will be carried out with the participation of a representative of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority, and in this case, the area will be previously reviewed by the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority, and a preliminary study of the monuments will be provided.

Demining operations in the city of Shusha must come to a complete halt upon the discovery of any monument, and the appropriate governmental authorities must be notified of the discovery. In this case, the decision on the continuation of the work will be made by the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority.

The draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

