Azerbaijan's RON-92 gasoline prices climb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The price of AL-92 gasoline has increased by 5 cents, Trend reports via the Tariff Council.

In recent years, population growth in large cities and an increase in the number of people living in suburbs have led to new challenges related to transportation systems and mobility.

To ensure the sustainability of regular passenger transport by road, the quality and safety of services provided to passengers, as well as the effective organization of the work of carriers operating in this field, taking into account advanced international requirements and experience, in September 2025, a corresponding decree established the Target Budget Fund “Public Transport.”

One of the sources of income forming the Fund was determined to be a share of the road tax transferred to the Fund for each liter of gasoline, diesel fuel, and liquefied gas.

According to amendments to the legislation, the road tax per liter of fuel is set at 7 kopecks.

In this regard, by a corresponding decision of the Tariff (Pricing) Council, the price of 1 liter of AI-92 gasoline was changed from 1 manat 10 cents to 1 manat 15 cents, and the price of 1 liter of diesel fuel was changed from 1 manat to 1 manat 10 cents.

Part of the fuel duties will be allocated to the Public Transport Targeted Budget Fund and will be used to improve the quality of transport services for the population, ensure the safety of all road users, taking into account the development prospects of the territory, as well as improve the quality, sustainability, and accessibility of public transport services.

Even after the tariff changes, retail prices for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel remain low compared to most countries.

The decision will come into force on January 1, 2026.

The decisions can be found in the “Council Decisions” section on the official website of the Tariff (Pricing) Council (www.tariff.gov.az).