Azerbaijan Railways places bonds by subscription method

Economy Materials 30 December 2025 17:21 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The placement of bonds of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC with ISIN code AZ2001009268 by subscription method was carried out today, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

On December 23, by decision of the BSE Listing Committee, a "Permission to Trade" decision was issued for the listing of ADY bonds.

Subscription of the mentioned securities began on December 23 and ended on December 29.

Since the trading results of the mentioned securities meet the requirements of clause 3.19 of the "Rules for Admission to Trading, Listing, Maintenance on Listing, and Delisting of Securities on the Baku Stock Exchange," the mentioned bonds are included in the Standard Market Listing segment.

The bond issue prospectus can be found in the "Issuer profile" section on the BSE website.

Information on the bonds is as follows:

Issuer

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC

State registration number – ISIN

AZ2001009268

Bond type and form

Interest-bearing, unsecured, non-documentary, registered bonds

Trading method/form

Public offering/Subscription

Number of bonds

300,000

Initial trading price

$100

Issuance volume

$30 million

Annual yield percentage

7%

Payment period

Payments are made every 3 (three) calendar months from the date the first bond is placed, assuming each month has 30 days

Maturity period

5 years

Realized volume

$30 million

Total order volume (at nominal price)

$30 million

Auction price

$100

Number of investors

331

Number of orders

380

Underwriter

ABB-Invest Investment Company OJSC

