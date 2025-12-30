Azerbaijan Railways places bonds by subscription method

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The placement of bonds of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC with ISIN code AZ2001009268 by subscription method was carried out today, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).
On December 23, by decision of the BSE Listing Committee, a "Permission to Trade" decision was issued for the listing of ADY bonds.
Subscription of the mentioned securities began on December 23 and ended on December 29.
Since the trading results of the mentioned securities meet the requirements of clause 3.19 of the "Rules for Admission to Trading, Listing, Maintenance on Listing, and Delisting of Securities on the Baku Stock Exchange," the mentioned bonds are included in the Standard Market Listing segment.
The bond issue prospectus can be found in the "Issuer profile" section on the BSE website.
Information on the bonds is as follows:
|
Issuer
|
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC
|
State registration number – ISIN
|
AZ2001009268
|
Bond type and form
|
Interest-bearing, unsecured, non-documentary, registered bonds
|
Trading method/form
|
Public offering/Subscription
|
Number of bonds
|
300,000
|
Initial trading price
|
$100
|
Issuance volume
|
$30 million
|
Annual yield percentage
|
7%
|
Payment period
|
Payments are made every 3 (three) calendar months from the date the first bond is placed, assuming each month has 30 days
|
Maturity period
|
5 years
|
Realized volume
|
$30 million
|
Total order volume (at nominal price)
|
$30 million
|
Auction price
|
$100
|
Number of investors
|
331
|
Number of orders
|
380
|
Underwriter
|
ABB-Invest Investment Company OJSC
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel