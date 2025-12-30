Azerbaijan Railways places bonds by subscription method

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The placement of bonds of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC with ISIN code AZ2001009268 by subscription method was carried out today, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

On December 23, by decision of the BSE Listing Committee, a "Permission to Trade" decision was issued for the listing of ADY bonds.

Subscription of the mentioned securities began on December 23 and ended on December 29.

Since the trading results of the mentioned securities meet the requirements of clause 3.19 of the "Rules for Admission to Trading, Listing, Maintenance on Listing, and Delisting of Securities on the Baku Stock Exchange," the mentioned bonds are included in the Standard Market Listing segment.

The bond issue prospectus can be found in the "Issuer profile" section on the BSE website.

Information on the bonds is as follows:

Issuer Azerbaijan Railways CJSC State registration number – ISIN AZ2001009268 Bond type and form Interest-bearing, unsecured, non-documentary, registered bonds Trading method/form Public offering/Subscription Number of bonds 300,000 Initial trading price $100 Issuance volume $30 million Annual yield percentage 7% Payment period Payments are made every 3 (three) calendar months from the date the first bond is placed, assuming each month has 30 days Maturity period 5 years Realized volume $30 million Total order volume (at nominal price) $30 million Auction price $100 Number of investors 331 Number of orders 380 Underwriter ABB-Invest Investment Company OJSC

