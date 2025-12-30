Azerbaijani community in Ukraine unites for Solidarity Day celebration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Azerbaijanis across various Ukrainian cities gathered to celebrate December 31 - the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day in Dnipro, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Organized by the "Dnipro Azerbaijanis League" National Cultural Center, the event brought together members of the Azerbaijani diaspora to promote national unity. Yagut Bashirova, the event organizer and director of the weekend school, emphasized the importance of such gatherings in fostering patriotism among the younger generation. She noted that for nearly 13 years, the school has taught youth to respect their roots and cultural traditions. Students performed national songs, recited poems about Azerbaijan, and actively participated in a holiday quiz, while a master class on ethnic and national-style jewelry making was also held.

In Kryvyi Rih, the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year event took place at the renowned Karachuna Palace of Culture, attended by acting mayor Yuriy Vilkul, his deputy Sergey Sergeyevich, city council deputies, and representatives of the diaspora. Vilkul extended holiday greetings and expressed gratitude on behalf of Ukraine to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani community in Ukraine. Other speakers highlighted the development of bilateral ties and the contributions of Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine. The event concluded with cultural and artistic performances.