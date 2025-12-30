Azerbaijan's non-oil exports shoot up in 11M2025

Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 7.3% in the first 11 months of 2025, totaling $3.3 billion. Food product exports rose by 19.4%, reaching $1.1 billion. The export of agricultural and agro-industrial products grew by 19.4%, reaching $1.2 billion during the same period.

