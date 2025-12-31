Iran significantly ramps up tea export in 9M2025

Iran's tea exports have grown by 38% in value and volume since the start of the current Iranian year. During this period, 11,300 tons of tea worth $13 million were exported, while 42,000 tons were imported. Additionally, loans totaling $1.07 million were provided for the restoration of tea factories, and $433,000 in loans supported tea farmers.

