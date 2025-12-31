Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas supplies via TAP over 5 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has delivered over 54 billion cubic meters of gas during 5-year period, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

“Five years have passed since Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe via TAP. During this period, more than 54 bcm of gas has been supplied to Europe via TAP. This year, according to operative data, 12.8 bcm of gas has been exported to Europe under short- and long-term contracts,” the minister wrote on X.

As a critical component of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP transports natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea directly to European markets. The pipeline plays a vital role in enhancing Europe’s energy security by diversifying supply routes and reducing dependence on a limited number of sources.

With an annual transport capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters (bcm), TAP is designed for scalability and has the technical capability to double its capacity to 20 bcm in the future. This potential expansion would support both regional energy resilience and the European Union’s broader decarbonization and energy transition goals.