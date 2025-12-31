Azerbaijan to host 2026 European Badminton Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The 2026 European Badminton Championships for men and women will be held in Azerbaijan from February 1 to 15, becoming one of the first major sporting events of the year, Trend reports.

Eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams have already qualified for the tournament.

Following the draw, the qualified teams were divided into groups, officially launching an intense and exciting battle for the European Team Championship title.

The tournament will bring together Europe’s strongest national teams competing for team supremacy and will serve as the premier continental badminton event at the start of the year.