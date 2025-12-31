World Azerbaijanis mark Day of Solidarity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. December 31 is celebrated as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

The idea to establish this day was first proposed on December 6, 1991, during a meeting of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by Heydar Aliyev. It was at this meeting that the decision was made to create the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis. To formalize this, the Supreme Assembly sent a request to the national parliament, the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan.

On December 25, the Supreme Council, in response to the request, passed a law declaring December 31 as the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis.

In 1993, December 31 was officially recognized as Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis through a presidential decree.

The First Congress of World Azerbaijanis, held in Baku on November 9-10, 2001, significantly contributed to strengthening the national identity of Azerbaijanis abroad. It also boosted the organization and activities of Azerbaijani communities across the globe, marking the beginning of a new movement in the country’s socio-political life and shaping a new direction for state policy.

On July 5, 2002, the President of Azerbaijan issued a decree establishing the State Committee for Work with Azerbaijanis Living Abroad. Later that year, on December 27, the law "On State Policy Regarding Azerbaijanis Living Abroad" was passed, further advancing the organizational development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Despite his busy schedule, Heydar Aliyev always made time during his foreign visits to meet with Azerbaijanis, listen to their concerns, and offer his guidance.

President Ilham Aliyev continues the work of his predecessor in this area. The 2nd Congress of World Azerbaijanis, held in Baku on March 16, 2006, marked a significant step forward in turning the Azerbaijani diaspora into a powerful lobby. It played a crucial role in raising global awareness of Azerbaijan’s realities.

The First Forum of Leaders of Azerbaijani and Turkish Diaspora Organizations, held in Baku on March 9, 2007, was a historic event, underscoring President Ilham Aliyev’s commitment to strengthening unity among Turkic-speaking peoples.

Today, the consolidation of the Azerbaijani diaspora continues at an even faster pace. A meeting of the Coordination Council held at the First Congress of World Azerbaijanis on December 18, 2008, in Baku, and the adoption of the "World Azerbaijanis Charter" at this meeting further strengthened unity, reinforced ties with the homeland, and reaffirmed that independent Azerbaijan is a central point of attraction for Azerbaijanis around the world.