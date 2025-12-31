Azerbaijan raises loan investments in its communication and transport sector by Dec. 2025

As of December 1, 2025, banks and non-bank financial institutions in Azerbaijan had invested a total of 2.14 billion manat ($1.26 billion) in the communications and transport sector. This represents a 0.9% increase compared to the previous month and a 17.6% rise compared to the same period last year.

