Azerbaijan raises loan investments in its communication and transport sector by Dec. 2025
As of December 1, 2025, banks and non-bank financial institutions in Azerbaijan had invested a total of 2.14 billion manat ($1.26 billion) in the communications and transport sector. This represents a 0.9% increase compared to the previous month and a 17.6% rise compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy