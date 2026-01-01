Turkmenistan-Japan double taxation treaty takes effect for tax purposes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 1. The convention between Turkmenistan and Japan on the avoidance of double taxation entered into force on January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

Under the convention, the rules governing income taxation will apply to taxable years commencing on January 1, 2026, as well as to taxes imposed outside a taxable-year framework from the same date. Provisions regarding the exchange of tax information and assistance in tax collection have been in effect since November 27, 2025.

The double taxation treaty is expected to enhance the investment climate, lower fiscal barriers for businesses, and provide greater legal certainty for companies operating between Turkmenistan and Japan, particularly in critical sectors such as energy, industry, and transportation.