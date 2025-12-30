Kazakhstan and Georgia discuss expanding trade and investment co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia held a telephone conversation to review bilateral cooperation and discuss further expansion of political and economic ties, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, and Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Maka Bochorishvili, jointly commended the positive momentum in Kazakh-Georgian relations over the past year, emphasizing their mutual commitment to enhancing political dialogue and deepening practical cooperation across a wide range of bilateral issues.

The ministers placed particular emphasis on strengthening trade and economic ties, underscoring the critical role of fostering investment collaboration to drive economic growth, expand production capacities, and generate new employment opportunities in both nations.

The parties reiterated their intention to maintain continuous and productive engagement, ensuring the continuation of a constructive dialogue in the years ahead.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reported that, as of the first half of 2025, Georgia had emerged as the third-largest destination for Kazakhstan’s foreign direct investments (FDI), with a total of $506 million in accumulated investments. Notably, over $300 million of this sum is directed towards the Batumi Oil Terminal, operated by Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil.

The EDB further highlighted the inauguration of a new port terminal in the Georgian city of Poti in 2025, which received a $32 million investment from Kazakhstan’s PTC Holding. This new facility is poised to significantly bolster Kazakhstan’s transit and logistics infrastructure, enhancing its access to the Black Sea and strengthening regional connectivity.