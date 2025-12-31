Overview of SOFAZ's activities and indicators for 2025
In 2025, SOFAZ’s assets grew by 16.9% to $70.2 billion, and it transferred $7.8 billion to the state budget. The fund made strategic investments, including $50 million in ADNOC Gas and a 49% stake in a solar energy project in Italy. Additionally, SOFAZ boosted its gold reserves to 184.8 tons, with gold now making up 32.8% of its portfolio.
