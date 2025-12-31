EIB set to expand presence in Central Asia in 2026 - Edvardas Bumsteinas (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Looking ahead to 2026, priorities of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Central Asia include launching the regional office in Tashkent, and scaling up project development in priority sectors, EIB Head of Division for the region Edvardas Bumsteinas told Trend.

"Our primary conclusion is that Central Asia is increasingly becoming a strategic region, not only for its own development but also for the European Union, especially in the areas of connectivity, energy security, and climate objectives," Bumsteinas remarked.

He emphasized the critical role of local presence and blended finance in achieving these goals. "The establishment of the EIB’s regional representation in Tashkent will enable the EU, through its bank, to expedite project preparation, respond more efficiently to the specific needs of each country, and strengthen its cooperation with governments, public institutions, and the private sector," he explained.

Bumsteinas outlined the key priorities of the organization for 2026, including the continued focus on sustainable transport and digital connectivity initiatives. "The EIB will also maintain its support for renewable energy, climate resilience, and environmental projects, including significant hydropower initiatives and ongoing efforts for the restoration of the Aral Sea," he added.