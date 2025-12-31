New Year celebration held in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar for the first time in 32 years (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. A festive event was held on December 31 to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year for the first time since the liberation of the Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district from occupation, Trend reports.

The event, organized jointly by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district and the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service of the Kalbajar district, served to create a festive atmosphere for families and children living in the district, as well as to strengthen the sense of solidarity and unity.

As part of the event, a New Year's tree was decorated in the city's first residential area, and Father Frost and Snow Maiden presented gifts to children. The children experienced immense joy during the holiday celebrations. For those who couldn't attend, Father Frost visited their homes and presented them with holiday gifts.