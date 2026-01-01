Festive fireworks display takes place in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. A fireworks display was held in the Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi to mark the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. A fireworks display, organized as part of the festive events, adorned the sky above the city with multicolored lights, giving residents unforgettable moments, Trend reports with reference to the Public Relations Department of the Service for Restoration, Construction and Management of the city of Khankendi, Agdere and Khojaly districts.

The festive atmosphere that reigned under the open skies of their native land evoked feelings of pride and joy among the residents.

Complete public order and safety were ensured during the event.

The celebration of the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis in liberated Khankendi is considered a symbol of the strength of the Azerbaijani state, the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people, and the eternal sovereignty of these lands.