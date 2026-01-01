Kazakhstan rolls out fresh VAT rate

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 1. In Kazakhstan, the new VAT rate of 16% has come into effect, increasing from 12%, Trend reports.

This change is reflected in the new Tax Code signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 18, 2025.

According to the presidential press service, a reduced VAT rate of 5% will apply to medicines and medical services from 2026, which will increase to 10% by 2027.

In addition, VAT exemptions will be granted for services related to guaranteed free medical care (GFMPC), mandatory social health insurance (OSMS), treatment of orphans and socially significant diseases as specified by the government, book publishing, and archaeological activities.

A 10% reduced VAT rate will apply to periodic print publications. The mandatory VAT registration threshold has also been lowered to 10,000 Monthly Calculation Indicators (MРP) (approximately 40 million tenge, or around $79,737).

Further changes in the new tax code include the exemption of pension payments from the Unified National Pension Fund (ENPF) from individual income tax (IIT), a reduction in transport tax for vehicles over 10 years old, and an increase in the social tax deduction for individuals with disabilities, from 882 MPP to 5,000 MPP.

