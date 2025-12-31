Azerbaijan boosts loan investments in its construction sector over month in 2025

As of December 1, 2025, the total loan investments by Azerbaijani banks and non-bank financial institutions in the construction sector amounted to 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion). This represents a 1.6% increase from the previous month, but a 4.7% decrease compared to the same period last year.

