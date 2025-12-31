State banks and mobile payments drive fintech growth in Turkmenistan

According to the latest ADB report state-owned banks are at the forefront of digital transformation, while private banks are gradually introducing digital services to improve customer access. Several fintech companies operate in areas such as mobile payments, digital wallets, and online lending, although their growth is constrained by limited funding and regulatory barriers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register