Refinery at Iran's South Pars Gas Company proves vital for national gas output - director
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s sixth processing plant remains crucial for the country’s energy security, producing significant volumes of gas, condensate, and other byproducts while supplying the national gas network.
