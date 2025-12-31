UN Delegation in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The United Nations (UN) Office in Baku extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, Trend reports.

The message was shared on the UN representative office's official "X" social media page.

"The UN Office in Azerbaijan expresses its sincere congratulations on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year! We wish you peace, prosperity, and new hopes in the coming year," the statement reads.