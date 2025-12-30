Azerbaijan discloses export revenues of its SOCAR Gas Department in 11M2025
Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) obtained revenues from the export worth $61.7 million during 11 months of 2025. However, in the same period last year, the department hadn't received any such revenues
