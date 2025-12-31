"Winter's Tale" fair opened in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. On December 27, a festive fair called "Winter's Tale" opened in the Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

The fair will last until January 5.

The fair, which is being held for the second time in the city of Khankendi, Aghdere and Khojaly districts with the support of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Restoration, Construction and Management Service, took place at Victory Square in Khankendi. According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service of Khankendi City, Agdere and Khojaly districts, up to 30 companies are presenting their products at the exhibition.