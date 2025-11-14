Azerbaijani official calls for multi-level cooperation in urban planning at COP30 (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14.​ A delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, visited the Brazilian city of Belém to take part in the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Ministers’ Meeting on Urban Planning and Climate Change and during a roundtable on informal settlements, territorial transformation, and housing, Guliyev emphasized the need for multi-level cooperation to address housing and climate challenges.

He presented Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories under the “Great Return” Program, noting that these projects are based on “smart” and green urban planning principles. Guliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan’s co-chair role in the Baku Sustainability Coalition and in the UN “Housing for All” Intergovernmental Working Group as an important contribution to integrating urban planning with the global climate agenda.

In remarks delivered at the Ministers’ Meeting held on the occasion of Urban Planning Day at COP, Guliyev stated that Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP has given new momentum to multi-level climate cooperation, underlining the significance of the Multisectoral Actions Pathways (MAP) initiative and the work of the Baku Sustainability Coalition.

During the visit, Guliyev met with Brazil’s Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in sustainable and inclusive urban development and briefed him on preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku on May 17-22, 2026.

As the national coordinator for WUF, Guliyev invited participants of COP to attend the forum in Baku, stressing that this global platform will offer a unique opportunity for discussions on the future of cities, climate resilience, and innovative urban planning.

