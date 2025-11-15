ADB unveils crucial trends shaping Kyrgyzstan’s MSME sector
MSMEs were concentrated in the capital, Bishkek, hosting 64.9 percent of all firms, while the remaining 35.1 percent were spread across other regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy