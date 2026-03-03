Azerbaijani minister briefs on progress of green energy corridor projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. We are implementing a plan to create 8 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity for domestic consumption, export, and data centers, 2 gigawatts of which will be integrated into the national grid next year, and 3.9 gigawatts will be exported starting in 2032, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku today.

''The feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor is nearing completion, and the first two phases are being assessed as part of the next 10-year ENTSO-E network development plan. The results are expected in 2026. The technical and economic feasibility study for the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor is ongoing,'' he added.

Shahbazov noted that construction has begun on the 1,000-megawatt Zangezur power line, which will be a key link in the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe green energy corridor.

''At the same time, technical solutions are being evaluated for the integration of 1 gigawatt of solar energy from Nakhchivan into the Turkish power grid, and work is progressing on the construction of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia-Bulgaria corridor,'' he added.

“All these initiatives together will form a new transnational energy bridge and further strengthen our country's role in ensuring global energy security,” the minister noted.