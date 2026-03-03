Turkmen delegation visits Dushanbe for intergovernmental talks

Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. A delegation from Turkmenistan, headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Atakhaliev Tangriguli, arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on March 3, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The delegation arrived to engage in the 14th session of the Turkmenistan-Tajikistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission focused on trade, economic, and scientific-technical collaboration.

The session, scheduled for March 3-4, will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding ties between the two countries, and exploring new opportunities for mutually beneficial development.

The delegation was received at Dushanbe International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Suleyman and other officials.

