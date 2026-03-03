Azerbaijan launches paddock construction for F1 Grand Prix 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Paddock construction has begun for the Formula 1 (F1) Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026, a source in the Baku City Circuit Operating Company (BCC) told Trend.

The reconstruction of the paddock has begun as part of preparations for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026.

"The paddock is being installed as usual on Neftchilar avenue, in front of the Government House.

BCC asks pedestrians and drivers to be careful and thanks the city residents for their understanding.

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 will take place on September 24-26. The world's largest motorsports race will once again bring spectacular racing excitement to Baku with the participation of tens of thousands of guests," the source added.

