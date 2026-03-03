Ukrainian official highlights country's co-op with EU, Azerbaijan in shaping Europe’s energy future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Cooperation between the EU, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine is shaping Europe's new energy architecture, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Advisory Councils on the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy in Baku.

"For Azerbaijan, the development of cooperation with Ukraine and Central European countries opens up new prospects for expanding natural gas exports to the European market. The development of additional transport routes and the use of regional infrastructure will allow for the diversification of sales markets, increase the efficiency of the Southern Gas Corridor, and create new commercial opportunities for Azerbaijani energy companies," he said.

Nekrasov noted that the further development of the Southern Gas Corridor, the expansion of the capacity of the TANAP and TAP gas pipelines, and the commissioning of new fields in the Caspian region create the conditions for a significant increase in natural gas supplies to Europe.

In this system, Azerbaijan acts as a reliable supplier of resources, the EU as the key market, and Ukraine can play the role of an important infrastructure and logistics hub, ensuring flexibility and stability of energy flows in the region. Thus, the development of cooperation between the European Union, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine in the field of natural gas has the potential to become one of the key elements in the formation of a new, more sustainable, and diversified energy architecture in Europe," the deputy minister added.