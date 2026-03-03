Baku hosts meetings of Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The 12th meeting of the Ministers of the Consultative Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 4th meeting of the Ministers of the Consultative Council on Green Energy are being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The events have brought together 27 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 11 international financial institutions and organizations, and 49 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking representatives are also taking part in the events.

