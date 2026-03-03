Azerbaijan, Pakistan exchange views on rising tensions in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views on military escalation and rising tensions in the Middle East region during the phone talk with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers emphasized the impact of the current situation on regional and global security as well as noted the importance of observing humanitarian law, protecting civilians and facilities, and resolving issues on the basis of international legal norms and principles through dialogue and diplomatic means.

At the same time, the Pakistani side briefed on the current situation regarding the clashes that occurred on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The conversation also discussed the current state of the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and their future development prospects.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel