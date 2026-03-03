Azerbaijan becomes strategic hub for regional electric, green energy interconnectors - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East, is becoming a strategic hub for regional electric and green energy interconnectors, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 12th meeting of the Ministers of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 4th meeting of the Ministers of the Advisory Council on Green Energy held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, this role is further strengthened by the development of the Middle Corridor and the Trump Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity.

The minister noted that cooperation with partners at the strategic level reaffirms the importance of energy and data connections, as well as diversification of supply routes in the Caspian and Black Sea regions, and emphasizes the indispensable role of Azerbaijan in this architecture.

"Through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe routes (both directly from Nakhchivan and via Armenia), as well as the Trans-Caspian and East-West Green Energy Corridors, the renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan and Central Asia is integrated into a single system. Together with fiber-optic components, these projects will form a long-term, diversified electricity and data bridge with Europe," he added.

